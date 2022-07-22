Columbus Christian Academy finds new location after forced to vacate church property

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY)–A Columbus County School forced to vacate its building after a church ended its association with it has found new locations to hold class, ahead of the start of a new school year.

Columbus Christian Academy received a letter from Missionary Alliance Church in May, saying it had less than two weeks to end operations at its location on Warrior Trail. The school had been operating at the location since 2013.

“It was definitely an unexpected move, but you know when most growth comes near times in your life when things are unexpected and we’re just praying that good comes up of it, and we know that it will,” said Jennifer Noble, Columbus Christian Academy principal.

The school has since found two new locations ahead of the 2022-2023 school year, which begins in September.

“Our pre-school through 8th grade will be at Smyrna Baptist Church, which is on Peacock Road in Whiteville, and then our 9th through 12th grade will be at 516 North Madison Street, that’s at the Whiteville Assembly of God Church, and that’s kind of funny, because that’s where it was years ago when I was a student,” said Noble.

The church advised that if any school staff wanted to retrieve belongings from Missionary Alliance Church, they would have to make an appointment to do so.

“They actually did choose to donate some of the items back to us. So, we were able to go get some desks and lockers and curriculum, and that kind of thing so that’s been a huge help. We’re very thankful for that. So, we have also been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community. They have donated and teachers have posted wish lists, and as quickly as they post them, people are getting, and it’s just been very humbling,” said Noble.

The school currently has a roster of around 160 students, and is changing capacity limits for its classrooms at the new locations.