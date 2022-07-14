Columbus County issues numerous violations during 2-week Booze It & Lose It operation

Columbus County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently participated in the statewide Booze It & Lose It enforcement campaign Operation Firecracker, running from June 27th through July 10th.

During the campaign, the Sheriff’s Office set up 9 checkpoints and saturation patrols throughout the county, issuing over 200 violations.

The violations included drug-related violations, speeding violations, safety belt violations, among many others.

Police say the goal of this enforcement effort was to ensure compliance with the motor vehicle codes and to reduce motor vehicle accidents, injuries, and death associated with impaired driving.