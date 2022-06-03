Columbus County man charged with felony larceny in Chadbourn

Justin Spivey is charged with felon larceny (Photo: CCSO)

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for trying to steal a number of items from a house in Chadbourn.

On May 27, Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a home on Brice Ward Road.

Dr. Danny McPherson reported that a building located on his property was broken into and items were removed.

McPherson saw the suspect walking from his property with his pressure washer. When confronted, the suspect dropped the pressure washer, got into his vehicle that was parked on the side of the road, and left. The suspect removed several power tools and an air compressor from the property.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and identified the suspect as Justin Michael Spivey, 24, and eventually found that Spivey had pawned McPherson’s property at Pawn South in Tabor City.

Spivey was arrested on June 1 and charged with Felony Breaking and/or Entering, Felony Larceny After Breaking or Entering, and two counts of Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretenses. He received a $8,500.00 secured bond.

The Sheriff’s Office says McPherson’s property was returned to him.