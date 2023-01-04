Columbus County NAACP, Republican Party react to Jody Greene resignation

Reaction is coming in after Jody Greene's resignation as Columbus County Sheriff (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County NAACP has continued to speak out against Jody Greene serving as Columbus County Sheriff.

While Greene resigned as sheriff Wednesday morning, the organization is still hoping for further action to be taken.

The chairman of the Columbus County Republican Party, however, has maintained his support of Greene as sheriff and is disappointed with Greene’s decision to resign.

“I think it’s bad he had to do it, he didn’t have any other choice,” said Sammy Hinson, Columbus County Republican Party Chairman. “None of us have unlimited funds, when you go to the courthouse against the state, they’ve got unlimited funds – you don’t. You have to pay an attorney. I just feel like the court system was used to push somebody out of office – financially.”

On the opposite end of things, Columbus County NAACP President Curtis Hill thinks more needs to be done.

“We are calling for the continual investigations into him,” Hill said. “Into the wrongdoings within the corruption of that office. We think that’s important, for the citizens of Columbus County to know, and to actually have a real day in court.”

Although Greene’s resignation has led to the petition for removal being legally mooted, the second portion of District Attorney Jon David’s filing, which could disqualify Greene from office, has not yet been ruled on by Judge Douglas Sasser.

The SBI is still investigating.