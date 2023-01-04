Jody Greene resigns as Columbus County sheriff for second time

Jody Greene is planning to resign as sheriff less than a week after being sworn in (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week after Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, he has resigned — again.

The announcement came ahead of a hearing on Wednesday morning to remove Greene from office. District Attorney Jon David filed a petition last week for Greene’s removal and permanent disqualification from the office of Columbus County Sheriff, on the same day Greene was sworn in.

This same situation played out previously in October, when Greene originally resigned as sheriff during a hearing to remove him from office, following alleged racist remarks he made during a phone call in 2019.

“Sadly, when the SBI got involved, we learned that this phone call was merrily the tip of the iceberg. There was other inflammatory allegations that came to light and courtroom is the place we prove them. It’s one thing to make allegation, it’s another thing to prove them,” David said. “The state was prepared to call witnesses today to into evidence in the form of multiple exhibits, to include audio tape recordings, to prove by clear and convincing evidence that Jody Greene had done precisely what we’ve alleged he has done.”

The investigation into potential criminal conduct is still ongoing.

“Nothing about Jody Greene resigning today changes the fact there is a comprehension investigation which is ongoing and will persist again into the future, not just against Jody Greene but deputies under his command,” David said during a news conference.

Captain Kevin Norris will become acting sheriff until county commissioners can appoint one.