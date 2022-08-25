Columbus County reports first case of monkeypox

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Monkeypox is continuing to spread around the Cape Fear and has now crossed into Columbus County.

This comes after cases were recently confirmed in Bladen and New Hanover County.

According to Health Director Kim Smith, the Columbus County case was confirmed on Monday.

No information is being released as to where the person contracted the virus or if it was a male or female.

The infected person did release a list of contacts they had been in contact with over the past several days.

Officials recommend receiving the monkeypox vaccine to anyone in the Cape Fear to help with prevention.