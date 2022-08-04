Columbus County Sheriff asking community for help identify person in video
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance identifying the male pictured in this surveillance footage.
The male was captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station in Fair Bluff.
He was traveling in a white, two door Chevrolet truck.
The truck appears to have tinted windows, chrome truck bed rails, and a chrome toolbox.
Investigators want to speak with him about an ongoing investigation.
If you recognize the truck or the person, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551.
You can also message them on Facebook or submit an anonymous tip on their app or at www.columbussheriff.com.