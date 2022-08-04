Columbus County Sheriff asking community for help identify person in video

Identity of man being sought by Columbus County Sheriff's Office (Photo: CCSO)

Identity of man being sought by Columbus County Sheriff's Office (Photo: CCSO)

Identity of man being sought by Columbus County Sheriff's Office (Photo: CCSO)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance identifying the male pictured in this surveillance footage.

The male was captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station in Fair Bluff.

He was traveling in a white, two door Chevrolet truck.

The truck appears to have tinted windows, chrome truck bed rails, and a chrome toolbox.

Investigators want to speak with him about an ongoing investigation.

If you recognize the truck or the person, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551.

You can also message them on Facebook or submit an anonymous tip on their app or at www.columbussheriff.com.