Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for alleged sex offense with child

Zacharias Bright Jr. has been arrested for alleged sexual offenses (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for alleged sex offenses in Columbus County.

57-year-old Zacharias Bright Jr. was charged with indecent liberties with a child and first degree statutory sex offense.

Officials say a child reported while staying at a family member’s house, a resident of that house sexually assaulted them while they were asleep.

Bright was booked on April 25th on both charges and given a $153,000 secured bond. He had his first appearance and his bond was increased to $500,000.