Columbus County Sheriff’s Office collects over 100 pounds of medications on ‘Drug Take Back Day’

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — This past Saturday was DEA Drug Take Back Day, aiming to collect old or unused medications from people around the country.

The event is meant to keep unwanted medication off of the streets and away from children.

A collection held in Whiteville yielded 121.4 pounds of unused meds, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, with everyone who came out receiving a free lock box donated by Coastal Horizons.

The medications will be turned over to the NCSBI for proper disposal. Police ask that you never flush or bury unwanted medications.

The Sheriff’s Office says you do not have to wait for another event to get rid of unused meds. They have a drop off spot located at their Whiteville Office, at 805 Washington Street.