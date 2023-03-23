Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in temporary office before moving to new location

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has moved out of its headquarters and into a new location.

It is now housed in the old Columbus County Board of Education Building, on Washington Street, not far from the location the sheriff’s office has operated out of in since 1996.

It is also within walking distance of the detention center.

Chief Deputy Jerome McMillian says this new location is a temporary one.

“I don’t know how long we’ll be here, probably will be a couple of years, but right now we’re trying to figure out if we’re going to be having a new sheriff department built, –that was in the plans earlier. So, hopefully it will work out –but as you know it takes time. You know, we have to tear the old building down and get the plans to build and see what direction we’re going to go from there,” said McMillian.

McMillian says at this point, they aren’t sure how long they will be at the temporary location.

Contractors are currently looking at how much it would cost to have the old sheriff’s office demolished.