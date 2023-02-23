Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovers stolen tractor trailer

A stolen tractor trailer has been recovered in Columbus County (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a stolen tractor trailer.

Resident Otis Pridgen came to the Sheriff’s Office in January to file an incident report in reference to larceny.

Pridgen told officers he took his vehicle and equipment to a specific location in Chadbourn to be repaired. The equipment included a Chrysler 200 vehicle, a 54 feet Dry Van truck trailer, a Wilson hopper bottom trailer, and an International truck. Pridgen received information that some of the equipment had been sold to various locations in Columbus County.

On February 8th the Chrysler 200 was located at Powell Salvage and Recycling facility located in Cerro Gordo.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Pridgen recovered the stolen trailer from Peacock Road in Whiteville.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information concerning this investigation or the location of the other stolen property, you are asked to contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.