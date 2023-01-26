Columbus County Sheriff’s Office remembers beloved monkey who died from breast cancer

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of ‘Mouse’, a monkey who brought cheer, laughter and joy to the department on behalf of a local family.

On January 9th, the beloved monkey paid a special visit to the sheriff’s office, bringing hugs, high-fives, and lollipops to her friends in Columbus County.

The sheriff’s office shared their condolences with the Faircloth family, who rescued Mouse and provided her with a happy life.

“We are saddened by the loss of our friend Famous, aka Mouse. She passed away on January 23rd from complications of breast cancer. She brought so much joy to everyone she met. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Faircloth family. They rescued her and provided her with a fantastic life.”

According to the office, Mouse and FSgt Gilbert hit it off immediately and shared a special connection.