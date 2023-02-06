Commissioners approve ordinance against sleeping overnight on New Hanover County property

Commissioners have passed an ordinance banning homeless from sleeping overnight on county owned property (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners has voted to pass an ordinance banning anyone from sleeping overnight on New Hanover County owned property.

Jonathan Barfield was the only person to vote no.

Commissioners voted on the ordinance without a discussion.

In the past, commissioners have said public safety is an issue because many people are afraid to use some county-owned areas at night.