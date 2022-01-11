Commissioners table discussion on development of west bank of Cape Fear River

In New Hanover County, development on the west bank of the Cape Fear River could bring hotels, housing, office space, and retail.

Community members at a New Hanover County Commissioners Meeting (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

At a meeting Monday night, the county commissioners voted unanimously to table the discussion on the controversial Villages at Battleship Point rezoning request. In December, the county planning board denied the rezoning request to make the riverside plot of land near the Battleship urban mixed-use. The developers of the project are appealing the decision to the commissioners.

Several members of the community have been outspoken on their disapproval of the project. The Cape Fear Riverwatch encouraged people to wear blue to the Monday night meeting to show their opposition to the development and there were dozens of people wearing the color. After the agenda item was tabled, the crowd of over one hundred people quickly dissipated. Only a handful of citizens stuck it out for the remainder of the meeting.

Travis Gilbert, executive director of the Historic Wilmington Foundation, says he was glad to hear the decision and looks forward to working with various stakeholders to educate the commissioners on how other counties have protected historical landmarks similar to the USS North Carolina.

“As the state’s memorial to the world war two soldiers that sacrificed their lives from North Carolina, we owe it to the entire state to ensure the integrity of the USS North Carolina is protected,” Gilbert. “This has ramifications that travel all across the state.”

The commissioners also voted to approve a rezoing request that allowed the county landfill to expand by eight acres.