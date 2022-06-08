Community blood drive at Independence Mall to help with critically low supply

The blood drive is co-sponsored by Wilmington Kiwanis, Masonic Lodge #319 and Wilmington Rotary Club.

(Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — To help with the critically low blood supply throughout the country, a community blood drive will be held two weeks from today at Independence mall in Wilmington.

The blood drive is co-sponsored by Wilmington Kiwanis, Masonic Lodge #319 and Wilmington Rotary Club.

The event will occur on Wednesday, June 22nd in the JC Penny wing of Independence Mall, across from American Outfitters (between JC Penny and Belk) from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code: “rotary wilmington”.

Or, you can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733- 2767).

All donors welcome.

Please bring your photo ID and come well hydrated.