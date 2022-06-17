Community Input Meeting: Pages Creek Watershed Restoration

(Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Soil & Water Conservation District (NHSWCD) is inviting people to share their input about water quality and flood protection in the Pages Creek Watershed.

NHSWCD and its partners, Cape Fear Resource Conservation & Development and Moffatt & Nichol, have been selected to receive a grant from the NC Land and Water Fund to conduct a study of the watershed to identify problem areas, causes, and potential solutions in a comprehensive Pages Creek Watershed Restoration Plan.

A news release from the district states:

“Now, in the early stages of the plan, we invite you to participate in the process by sharing your experiences and input on the quality of water in Pages Creek.

At the start of the meeting, general information about the restoration initiative will be provided. Following the presentation, participants will have an opportunity to interact with staff to share your insights.

We are seeking locations of localized flooding and water quality concerns, and areas where the community would like to see green infrastructure projects implemented such as rain gardens, bioswales, and conservation and enhancement of wetlands.

Your involvement is one of the first steps in a process of leveraging local resources to achieve the greatest water quality and flooding improvements with limited funding.”

The meeting will take place June 29th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of Reconciliation (7500 Market Street, Wilmington NC 28411)

Registration is not required but in order to help plan for seating and space, please call or email Amy Renfranz (arenfranz@nhcgov.com or 910-798-7137) by June 28, if you plan to attend or have questions about the meeting.

All residents and business owners in the Pages Creek Watershed are welcome to attend.

Unable to attend the meeting, but would still like to participate and stay informed? Notes on the meeting will be shared through NHSWCD’s monthly e-newsletter.

In August, you will be able to contribute your input via online survey.