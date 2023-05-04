Community Paramedics extend care to homes in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health is giving a closer look at their program that takes patient care outside of the hospital.

The Community Paramedics Program provides treatments or specialized diagnostic testing right in patients’ home.

Novant currently has seven of these mobile healthcare providers in Wilmington.

Susanne Fahnemann is one of them. She says she enjoys the visits with her patients.

“I love my work. I love my work, yes. And I like to see them comfortable in their own home after a hospital stay. For example, I can’t let them go before that has happened.”

One of the people under her care says he appreciates what he calls Fahnemann “keeping him in check.”

Kenneth Robinson says Fahnemann helps him keep track of his medications, and is also a friend during his time of recovery.

“It’s kept me out of the hospital really, I think. When she comes by, she keeps a check on me, she keeps a check on my medicine, and makes sure that I’m getting them and taking them like I’m supposed to.”

Robinson says it makes him feel good knowing that he has someone like Fahnemann to care for him from the comfort of his own home.

Fahnemann says the ultimate goal of the program is to answer questions, assess patient needs, and help them navigate resources available within their community.