Community turns out at Martin Luther King Center for ‘family fun day’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The community turned out Saturday at the Martin Luther King Center in Wilmington for a day of fun with the whole family.

Organizers say there were fewer exhibits than usual for the annual event, allowing for social distancing.

But that didn’t keep dozens of kids from having a great time.

Activities included a giant slide, face painting and balloon animals, as well as meet and greets with police and fire fighters.

Organizers say that early introduction is very important.

“We want them to interact with law enforcement and first responders in a positive way,” MLK celebration chairman Hollis Briggs Jr said. “That’s also one of our goals is to get the civil servant involved in the community so everybody’s comfortable.”

Briggs said he enjoys seeing the smiles on kids faces when they leave, knowing they had fun and learned something at the same time.