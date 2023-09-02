Concerns over swimming at Wrightsville Beach for Labor Day weekend following Tropical Storm Idalia

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The sun may be shining in the Cape Fear for Labor Day weekend, but Tropical Storm Idalia — which is now out to sea — is still raining on many people’s holiday weekend plans.

According to a release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality: people should avoid swimming near pipes or tunnels that discharge municipal water into the ocean, even if no sign is posted. Officials also recommend avoiding areas of wet sand where floodwater is pumped.

In addition, Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue captain Sam Proffitt says there’s an increased risk of rip currents. Beach officials flew red flags on Friday, and Proffitt expects red flags to continue flying throughout the weekend.

“We have an increased swell, so with that — often — it increases rip current activity because you get a lot more water on the west side of the bar that has to eventually escape and it goes east,” Proffitt says. “So we do see — for here at Wrightsville Beach — an increase in rip current activity when we get increased swell.”

Dorothy Noe lives in Wrightsville Beach. She says she plans to spend her weekend on the beach, but says she will do so safely by heeding the warnings of Ocean Rescue. She also says lifeguards on alert make her feel safe.

“I just ask them about it: What’s gonna happen?” Noe says. “They’re very, very good and attentive with people swimming. I just think that’s wonderful.”

Proffitt offers a few other activities you can do to enjoy your weekend besides going into the water.

“We have plenty of surf shops and plenty of great restaurants,” he says, “so feel free to visit those and enjoy your time here. but, it’s just not the weekend to get in the water.”

Proffitt adds that regardless of how you decide to spend your weekend on the beach, you should do so near a lifeguard stand.