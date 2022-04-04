Condo plans set for Surf City’s Topsail Landing development

(WILMINGTON STARNEWS) — Plans to bring more condos to Topsail Landing on Surf City’s mainland are underway for the N.C. 210 and U.S. 50 corridor.

Developers from Surf City Condominiums, LLC received a nod from town officials to put up two proposed buildings on two acres on the south side of Belt Road. Drawing for the project, titled Topsail Landing Phase II, shows each building having four floors.

It was approved by the Surf City Town Council in March after it was reviewed by the planning board. It’s a continuation of plans made for the Gateway Condos project, which began about 16 years ago.

