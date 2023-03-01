Controlled burns to continue off Lendire Road in Ogden

Construction burn off Lendire Road in Ogden (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Sporadic burning will continue for the next couple of weeks as land is cleared near Ogden.

Starting Wednesday, land clearing burn will take place in the 200 block of Lendire Rd behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16. According to a news release, New Hanover County Fire Rescue is actively monitoring the situation to ensure public safety.

According to the original burn permit issued through the NC Forest Service, the company clearing land was approved to burn vegetative debris from January 20 through February 18.

There are no construction burns allowed in the City of Wilmington. Outside of city limits in New Hanover County, there are no regulations banning construction burns in the unincorporated parts of the county.