County COVID-19 percent positivity surpasses the state

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — In New Hanover County, COVID-19 cases continue to rise as hospital systems and the Pandemic Operations Team rush to fill the gaps in testing, promote vaccines, and stop the spread.

Friday, NHC Health and Human Service Board members discussed the county’s percent positivity rate, which continues to break records. Right now, almost 39% of people who test for COVID in our county test positive.

“The state’s positivity rate is 30.4%,” Donna Fayko, Health and Human Service Director observed. “So we’re trending high.” “So we’re higher than the state’s average?,” the board chair asked. “That’s correct.”

According to NHCHHS, we’ve had almost 1,700 cases in the county since January 21, and that’s just from people who’ve been able to get their hands on tests. The Pandemic Operations Team is working to address testing among other priorities. Starting next week, they’re helping New Hanover Regional Medical Center with new testing site on Savannah Court, by the vacant PNC Bank.

The team also gave out hundreds of tests to community partners and clinics this week.

“So I think testing is becoming increased ease of access, which is a good thing,” said Pandemic Operations Manager Jon Campbell.

With 115 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at NHRMC, 11 on ventilators, Campbell says one key position they’re looking for could help stop the spread: an epidemiologist.

“Yes, we want to bring an epidemiologist on,” Campbell said. “It’s a very unique position. It will really help with disease progression, disease tracking, and seeing anything in the future that arises. So that’s definitely a key position.”

Since the beginning of 2022, 49 people have died of COVID-19. 28 of them were residents.

And with 41 COVID-19 outbreaks and clusters in our area (12 of which are in New Hanover County Schools and UNCW residence halls), stopping the disease in it’s tracks is more important than ever.