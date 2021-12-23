County opens ‘Ninja Warrior obstacle course’ at Long Leaf Park

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Are you ready to be a ninja warrior?

New Hanover County introduced some improvements at Long Leaf Park Wednesday. One of the biggest ones? A ninja warrior obstacle course where the equestrian ring used to be. It features eight activities where you can jump, climb, and run your way through.

Assistant Director of Parks and Gardens Andy Johnson said this is one of many improvements, including new basketball courts, sidewalks, and lighting to be added. The hope is for the course to draw more people to the park and encourage physical activity.

“American Ninja Warrior program is popular,” Johnson said, “and we’re always looking for innovative ways to do fitness, health and wellness opportunities into our parks. And we thought what a great opportunity to do this.”

After weeks of construction, the park officially opened this week.