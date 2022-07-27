Couple riding motorcycle hits black bear in Brunswick County

A Brunswick County man and his wife were riding his motorcycle on Highway 133 when they collided with a large black bear. (Photo: Robert Wadman)

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County couple had an close encounter with a black bear while riding their motorcycle.

Robert Wadman and his wife were taking ride on their Harley Ultra Glide Classic motorcycle along Highway 133 in Winnabow Monday around 11 a.m.

His wife was riding on the back of the bike.

Wadman says an approximately 400 pound black bear ran into the side of their bike. He thinks the bear was being chased.

The impact didn’t cause any damage to the bike and Wadman was able to continue driving a short distance.

The Wadmans called called 911 and the highway patrol arrived to investigate.

The bear was lying in the grass on the side of the road and died at the scene.

Wadman’s wife was taken by ambulance to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She suffered a severe bruise on her calf and he broke two toes.

Wadman says its unfortunate what happened to the bear but he’s glad they were okay and that his bike wasn’t damaged.

According to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, black bears are found in approximately 60-percent of the total land area of North Carolina.

They have also been clocked at speeds of 35 miles per hour over short distances.

Click here for more details about black bear in North Carolina.