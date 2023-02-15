Couples celebrate Valentine’s Day at Wilmington ’50 and Over’ dance

Couples celebrate Valentine's Day at Wilmington '50 and Over' dance (Photo: Emily Andrews/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Those fifty and up danced the night away in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The “Over 50+ Dance” took place at the Senior Resource Center on South College Road in Wilmington Tuesday night.

Grady Richardson, also known as Baby Boomer DJ. invited guests to the dance floor by playing a variety of genres, such as ballroom, beach and nightclub tunes.

The Fifties and Over Dance Club meets on the second Tuesday of every month.

Tuesday’s event included shagging, snacks, and some serious fun.

Dance goers look forward to these special nights and WWAY caught up with David Ellmann, who says the DJ truly makes the party happen.

“We enjoy the music, the beat, the DJ. It’s nice having a DJ instead of just recorded music. He plays different things. Sort of… Sort of plays to meet the crowd.”

David Ellmann and his wife Susan have been a part of this organization for the past five years, and say they will continue to come, as it is always a great time.