COVID-19, shootings: Is mass death now tolerated in America?

The number was once unthinkable.

FILE (Photo: Rick Bowmer - staff, AP)

PROVIDENCE, RI (AP) — In between mass shootings killed and wounded people attending school, grocery shopping and simply living their lives, the nation marked a milestone of 1 million deaths from COVID-19.

Now it’s a pedestrian reality in the United States, just as is the reality of the continuing epidemic of gun violence that kills tens of thousands of people annually.

Americans have always tolerated high rates of death among certain segments of society.

But the sheer numbers of what should be preventable deaths, and the apparent acceptance that there’s no policy change coming has people wondering: Is mass death now acceptable in America?