COVID-19 vaccine distribution shifting to Health and Human Services Clinic (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (RELEASE) — Starting Monday, March 20th, the Pandemic Operations Team will be moving its COVID-19 vaccine services to the general clinic located in the New Hanover County Health and Human Services building at 1650 Greenfield Street.

COVID-19 vaccines and updated boosters are still no cost to receive and available on a walk-in basis.

“This move will allow us to continue to provide COVID vaccines to the public while also consolidating our vaccine operations and making it more convenient to access additional services in the Health and Human Services building,” said Public Health Director Jon Campbell.

“We will continue to analyze epidemiological data while having individuals readily identified to deploy in response to public health needs. It’s been three years since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the county, and as we continue to navigate COVID-19, streamlining our services will ensure New Hanover County is securely positioned to face this and any future public health crises.”

In addition to relocating on-site vaccine efforts to the general health clinic, the Pandemic Operations Call Center will also consolidate with the general customer service line for Health and Human Services starting Monday.

Individuals interested in getting more information about COVID-19, vaccines, boosters, or testing should now call 910-798-3500 for more information.

