COVID-19 vaccines now available for children ages 6 months and older

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Children as young as six months can receive pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine immediately following approval by the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Currently, Moderna’s two-dose pediatric vaccine is available at the Pandemic Operations Center (1507 Greenfield Street) and the county also expects to receive the pediatric three-dose Pfizer vaccine in the coming days.

Families can also contact their child’s primary physician to inquire about vaccine availability.

“We know that vaccines are the greatest protection against severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. To be able to offer that protection to younger children is very exciting,” Pandemic Operations Manager Jonathan Campbell said. “This age group has a harder time properly utilizing preventative measures, such as wearing face coverings, and often have greater risk for exposure in daycare, school or summer camp settings, so this is an important measure to keep them safe from the risks of COVID-19.”

The Pandemic Operations Center is currently offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to those who are eligible.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made at takemyshot.nc.gov, but walk-ups will also be accepted. The Pandemic Operations Center will be offering vaccines at the following days and times: