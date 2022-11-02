Craft Beer Alliance raising money for NourishNC; offering trip to Germany Oktoberfect

The Craft Beer Alliance is offering the chance to win a trip to Germany while also raising money for NourishNC (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance is helping to raise funds for NourishNC, partnering with local breweries and taprooms in a fundraising competition.

Patrons of participating establishments can make a donation by scanning a QR code, which also enters them in for a chance to win a trip to Munich, Germany for Oktoberfest 2023.

Entries are just $5 and donors can enter as many times as they would like. The winner will be drawn from entries at the Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance member location that raises the most money.

The winner and their guest will receive a 5-day trip to the 2023 Munich Oktoberfest (dates TBD), 5 night hotel accommodations, a one day Oktoberfest Tent reservation, a guided walking tour in Munich, and $1,000 per person towards airline tickets.

The contest runs until 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2023.

Each participating location will host additional fundraising efforts for NourishNC, such as pint nights and craft beer-related events leading up to Cape Fear Craft Beer Week, which begins March 24, 2023.