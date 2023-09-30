Creepy Coastal Crawl coming to the Museum of Coastal Carolina Oct. 28

(Photo: WWAY)

Ocean Isle Beach, NC (WWAY) — Wear Halloween costumes, bring trick-or-treat bags and celebrate animals that most would deem “creepy” at the Museum of Coastal Carolina’s second annual “Creepy Coastal Crawl.”

It’s happening Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Families visiting the Museum will learn about creepy critters found along the coast and each gallery will have hands-on activities featuring a creepy critter from a specific habitat. Children can also collect treats donated by sponsors at stations throughout the Museum as they learn about sharks, snakes, bioluminescent jellyfish, horseshoe crabs, insects, and other creatures.

The Ocean Isle Museum Foundation seeks sponsors to donate prepackaged candy and trinkets for children to collect throughout the Creepy Coastal Crawl. Sponsors can decorate a table to display their donations and promotional materials or deliver donations to the Museum. Interested sponsors can contact Education Manager Jamie Justice at education@museumplanetarium.org

For more information, visit the museum’s website.