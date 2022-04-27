Crews respond to a house fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire near Wilshire Landing Apartments in Wilmington early Wednesday morning.

According to the Wilmington Fire Department, firefighters were on the scene on Montclair Drive around 3:30 a.m. to work on the fire.

Officials say as of 6 a.m. the fire is under control.

There are no reported injuries at this time. There is also no word on the amount of damage the fire has caused.

We will have more information as it becomes available.