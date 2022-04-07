Crowne Plaza hotel coming to ILM Business Park

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A hotel is coming to Wilmington International Airport.

The New Hanover County Airport Authority has approved a 35-year lease for ILM Airport Hotel Partners. The developers plan to work with IHG Hotels & Resorts to build a Crowne Plaza hotel.

“We are excited ILM Airport Hotel Partners selected the ILM Business Park and is investing $40 million with plans to develop a Crowne Plaza hotel. We have sought an upscale hotel for our ILM Business Park that would offer a convenient, productive, and relaxing option for ILM’s business and leisure travelers, ” Donna Giradot, Chairman of the New Hanover County Airport Authority stated in a news release.

The six-story, 150 room hotel will create 150 jobs during construction and 125 permanent jobs when the hotel and restaurant are finished. It will become the first hotel to open in the 140-acre ILM Business park, just stapes from the airport terminal.

The hotel is expected to include a rooftop bar, and 5,000 square feet of event space, including 3500 square feet of meeting space.

“The airport is often the first impression for visitors to New Hanover County, and that impression will be even better and stronger with the addition of a hotel at ILM,” said Julia Olson-Boseman, Chair of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners. “It will further enhance the travel experience to and from our community, while also providing something for residents in our region to utilize, including luxurious accommodations, abundant meeting space and dining with a view. It’s an exciting project that brings new opportunities and growth, and we cannot wait to see the doors open to ILM’s first hotel.”