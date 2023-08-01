CSX rail delivery expected to cause delays through Tuesday afternoon

A CSX delivery could cause slow downs for part of Tuesday (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A train rail delivery is expected to cause delays in parts of Wilmington Tuesday.

CSX will be depositing long spans of rail throughout the city’s north end in preparation for a future rail maintenance project.

Drivers should expect a slow-moving train carrying the rails to cause potential delays between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Roads that could experience traffic delays at railroad crossings include King Street, 23rd Street, 30th Street, Princess Place, Clay Street, Henry Street, and Market Street.

If possible, drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid traffic delays.

UPDATE

The delivery has been postponed to Wednesday.