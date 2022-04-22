Cucalorus Film Fest wants you to submit a movie, especially if you’re local

Local residents can submit their movies to the long-running annual film and arts festival absolutely free of charge.

(Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (Star News) — For a dozen years in a row now, with the 12th year coming just this week, Los Angeles-based film industry publication MovieMaker Magazine has named Wilmington’s Cucalorus Film Festival to its annual “List of Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.“

If you live in New Hanover County that’s especially true, because local residents can submit their movies to the long-running annual film and arts festival absolutely free of charge.

“We get money from the city and county, so it would feel like getting taxed twice” if locals had to pay an entry fee to a festival they already support with their tax dollars, said Cucalorus director Dan Brawley. “Plus, it’s important for us to show as many local films as we can.”

