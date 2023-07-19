Cucalorus Film Festival named in MovieMaker’s coolest film festivals in the world

Cucalorus opening night 2022 (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Cucalorus Film Festival out of Wilmington has been named one of MovieMaker’s 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World for 2023.

According to a press release, the annual list recognizes festivals that go out of their way to be innovative, welcoming, and simply cool.

“Our 25 Coolest Film Festivals list exists because of festivals like Cucalorus,” MovieMaker editor-in-chief Tim Molloy said. “ It’s the rare festival that has nothing to do with competition or heavy-handed networking. It’s all about art, love, and cool. Dan Brawley and the rest of the team cultivate a sense of support, inclusion, and curiosity — they truly love films, the more daring and inventive, the better — and if that sounds like you, this is probably your dream festival. It’s a nice bonus that it happens to be in a film town that’s both a place of cinematic legend and a hotbed of new projects.”

The Anchorage International Film Festival is number one on the list. Cucalorus comes in at number nine.

MovieMaker is dedicated to the art and craft of making movies. Our list of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in 2023 appears in our new issue, with Blue Beetle star Xolo Mariduena on the cover.

Early bird Pegasorus passes are currently on sale for the 29th annual Cucalorus Film Festival, to be held Nov. 15-19, 2023 in Wilmington, NC. This means priority access to all film screenings, performances, conversations, parties, and social events