Cucalorus Film Festival named one of top 50 film festivals ‘worth the entry fee’ of 2022

Cucalorus has landed on the list for a record breaking 12 years in a row.

Cucalorus Film Festival named one of MovieMaker Magazine's "50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee of 2022" (Photo: Lindy Schoenborn)

WILMINGTON, NC (News Release) – MovieMaker today announced that Cucalorus Film Festival has been named to its annual list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee, celebrating festivals that serve moviemakers and audiences in some of the most intriguing destinations in the world.

Cucalorus has landed on the list for a record breaking 12 years in a row.

MovieMaker, a film magazine and website based in Los Angeles, compiles its annual list based on surveys, filmmaker testimonials, and visits to festivals, among other factors.

Key considerations include how much assistance a festival provides to traveling filmmakers; recent premieres at the festival; opportunities to meet distributors, fans, fellow filmmakers and press; and whether festivals are Academy-qualifying.

“This is really the ultimate compliment,” shared Chief Instigating Officer Dan Brawley. “We work so hard to make sure that filmmakers are getting a fair shake and that filmmakers aren’t being exploited by the thousands of festivals out there looking for films. There are so many great fests on this list, it’s really humbling to be considered such a valuable opportunity for filmmakers.”

MovieMaker editor Tim Molloy offered, “Cucalorus goes against a lot of the criteria we use for creating this list: It doesn’t give out awards, it isn’t Academy qualifying, you won’t take home any prize money. But what Cucalorus does better than almost anyone is build intense love and loyalty among its die-hard attendees, perhaps because it doesn’t pit them against each other. It’s a nurturing, affectionate, (sometimes goofily) fun festival that deeply values people and celebrates their differences, while supporting their dreams. It earned a spot on our list through sheer love of film and filmmaking, and the courage to blaze its own glorious path.”

Here’s the url, which will go live at noon PT/3 ET on Tuesday, April 19: