Cucalorus seeks applications for 2022 filmed in NC fund

(Photo: Saben Kane/cucalorus.org)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Applications are currently open for the 2022 Filmed in NC Fund.

This initiative of the Cucalorus Film Foundation is made possible through a partnership with the NC Film Office and by a gift from Artless Media in conjunction with The Magnifying Glass.

The fund encourages the creation of independently produced film and video projects by artists who are permanent residents of North Carolina or who are full-time students at college or universities in North Carolina.

The program funds projects by emerging and established artists with a proven record for producing singular and original work.

Additionally, projects should exhibit potential for generating meaningful community impact and substantial economic activity in North Carolina.

Projects at various stages of production (existing and new projects) are eligible to apply.

The program supports narrative, documentary and experimental films and videos.

Funding is prioritized for female filmmakers and African American and Latinx artists.

2020 grant recipient Stephanie Diane Ford enjoyed a successful run at countless film festivals with her first short, The Black Baptism.

It premiered at the Hayti Film Festival and then screened at the Hip-Hop Film Festival and the Revolution Me Film Festival, where it won in the “Best Horror/Thriller/Sci-fi” category.

UNCW Professor Shannon Silva received a grant in 2020 for her experimental, animated, documentary, To Live and Die in the Meditations on Ferns, Survival, and Horizontal Gene Transfer.

The short film has screened at festivals internationally and was named Best Environment and Climate Short Film at the Mannheim Arts and Film Festival.

According to Cucalorus Executive Director Dan Brawley, “The Filmed in NC program holds so many of the values that Cucalorus champions. From celebrating emerging artists to building a sustainable film industry in our state, this program really has the potential to do great things for filmmakers in North Carolina starting from the ground up. There are so many talented people making films in our state, we wish we could fund them all.”

Proposals will be accepted until June 23, 2022.

Funding ranges from $500 to $3,000 per project.

The Fund is intended to support the development and production of new and ongoing projects with total budgets under $250,000.

To learn more and submit your idea, click here to go to the webpage.

Grant recipients will be announced in November 2022 during the Cucalorus Film Festival.