Currie Community Parade promises festive farewell to summer

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — As summer draws to a close and the Labor Day weekend approaches, the Currie community in Pender County is gearing up to finish the season on a high note.

Roshawn McIntyre, the organizer of the Currie Parade, says the event will feature a range of activities and attractions.

McIntyre says this is the first Labor Day Weekend parade to take place since the pandemic. This year marks the parade’s 15th anniversary, with continuous growth since its inception in 2008.

The parade promises a medley of festivities, including face painting, music by DJ Pony, and performances by the Sudan Dunn clowns from Raleigh. Shuttles will be available to transport attendees, in part because the parade has a new route and venue location. McIntyre say the event aims to support the vision of the Currie community by potentially contributing to the establishment of a community activity center for local residents.

McIntyre emphasized the parade’s significance as a positive outlet for children and families within the community. She encouraged visitors to arrive by 10:00 a.m., with parking available at multiple sites including the future location of the Currie Community Activity Center. Handicap accessibility arrangements have also been put in place.

