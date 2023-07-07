Dale Cole sworn in as Brunswick County Schools superintendent

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools officially has a new superintendent.

Dale Cole was sworn in as superintendent of Brunswick County Schools on Thursday evening by Brunswick County Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow.

Steven Barger, school board chair, says the district is excited to take on the year with Cole at the helm.

“This board has been very accessible to parents and I see Mr. Cole fitting in very well with accessibility with the community and for the parents, hearing their concerns, and making sure we’re making the best policy moving forward,” Barger said.

Dale Cole was selected to lead the district after former superintendent Jerry Oates announced his resignation in January. Oates left the district to take a job as the deputy state superintendent of public instruction.

Cole comes to Brunswick County after working in public education for 27 years. Over the years, he’s held numerous roles including that as an English teacher, principal, and leadership coach with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

Before serving Brunswick County, Cole worked as superintendent of Clay County Schools since 2019.

“I’ve been doing this long enough to realize that my way isn’t the only way to get something done,” Cole said. “I very much believe in team and partnering with families and parents to make the best outcomes available to our students.”

Each year, Cole says he chooses a word to represent his focus for the year ahead. This year it’s “connect.”

“I’m going to be directing a lot of my efforts at connection. Connecting with the board and understanding their goals and their values. Connecting with the principals, the directors, the teachers, the students, and most importantly the parents and community at large,” Cole said.

A connection he hopes will pay off in helping all students and staff excel at each of the district’s 20 schools.