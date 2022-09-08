Dale Earnhardt Jr., Governor Cooper announce return of All-Star race to North Wilkesboro Speedway

The announcement was made that the 2023 NASCAR All-Star race is coming to North Wilkesboro (Photo: NC Museum of History)

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC (WWAY) — A major announcement was made this morning at the NC Museum of History in Raleigh.

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. was on hand alongside Governor Roy Cooper to announce the return of the 2023 NASCAR All-Star race to the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

After closing down in spring of 2011, the iconic raceway reopened in August.

Registration to purchase tickets opens Friday at noon.

You can register to buy tickets HERE.