Dancing the night away: 10th Port City Salsa Splash taking place this weekend

A popular Cape Fear based dance festival is returning on Friday and celebrating major milestone.

Photo: Port City Salsa Splash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Port City Salsa Splash is taking place this weekend and celebrating 10 years of dancing and festivities here in the Cape Fear.

The multi-day event is taking place from Friday, June 3rd through Sunday, June 5th, and calls on dancers of all levels and ages to come down to the coast and dance the weekend away.

Various salsa workshops and social events will take place throughout the weekend in Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach.

Guest artists and performers include Salsa Synergy, Tina Cavicchio, Dakhota Romero, Betto Herrera, Eduardo Diaz, and Rachel Lewis.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the usual Battleship and Wrightsville Beach parties will not take place for the 2022 event.

Tickets can be purchased online for the whole weekend or for individual days/events. Children ages 12 and under have free admission to events.

The first event kicks off Friday at 2 pm with a workshop and lecture at Babs McDance Ballroom.

You can learn more information about Port City Salsa Splash on their website.