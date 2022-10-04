‘Dancing With The Stars’ tour bringing brand new show to Wilmington

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 7th.

Dancing With the Stars: Live! The Tour Returns to the Wilson Center (Photo: CFCC Wilson Center)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Dancing With the Stars is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 31st season with a brand-new live production.

The tour heads to the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College on February 14th, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

The tour delivers a night of dance performances from world-renowned dancers, including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and So You Think You Can Dance winner Alexis Warr who now appears on Dancing with the Stars.

Tickets will be available online to Wilson Center Members at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, with tickets going on sale online to the general public on Friday, October 7th, 2022, at 10 a.m.

VIP packages giving fans the chance to purchase Premium Tickets, Pre-Show Cast Q&A passes, Exclusive Merchandise, and Photo Opportunities will be available as well.

Tickets may be purchased online by clicking here or by contacting the Ticket Central box office.

Ticket Central is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday only. Ticket Central may be reached by telephone at 910.362.7999; questions may also be directed to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.

The Wilson Center is located at 703 North 3rd Street in Wilmington.