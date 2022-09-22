Dangerous ocean conditions expected along coast as Major Hurricane Fiona passes offshore

Big waves and rip currents are expected as Hurricane Fiona passes well offshore (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Fiona is a powerful category 4 storm with sustained winds of 130 mph.

Thankfully, the tropical system is hundreds of miles off our coast and will continue to push further away in the next 24-48 hours.

Although no direct impacts will be felt from Fiona, there are still dangerous conditions being seen along our beaches.

A high risk of rip currents will remain through early this weekend as swells from Fiona crash onshore.

Waves of six to eight feet are anticipated through Friday. As a result, a high surf advisory is in effect until midnight on Friday.

Please use extra caution when heading to the beach and stay out of the ocean until conditions improve.