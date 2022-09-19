Fiona expected to strengthen into first major hurricane of 2022

Hurricane Fiona is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a relatively quiet hurricane season so far, but the tropics are still active.

There’s over two months until the official end of hurricane season on November 30th, and we could see our first major hurricane of the season this week.

The latest forecast track from the National Weather Service has Hurricane Fiona continuing to strengthen into a category 3 hurricane as soon as Wednesday morning.

The good news for the Cape Fear is that Fiona is expected to remain far out in the Atlantic Ocean, heading towards Bermuda by Friday.

Although we’ll see no direct impact to the area, Fiona is still anticipated to throw swells our way later this week.

Increased waves will lead to a rise in rip current risk Wednesday through the end of the week.