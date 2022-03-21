Dave’s Hot Chicken to open new location on Oleander Drive

(Photo: Joshua Levitt, Dave's Hot Chicken)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dave’s Hot Chicken, the scrappy late-night pop-up turned hot chicken sensation, today announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant, and first in North Carolina, at 3530 Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

The new restaurant, opening this Friday, March 25, will be open seven days a week from 11:00am until 10:00pm.

Dave’s Hot Chicken’s newest Wilmington location features indoor seating and custom artwork throughout the restaurant, including various murals that nod to the company’s “out of this world” food and parking lot origins.

“The fast-casual concept specializes in hot chicken tenders and sliders, along with sides of house-made “Kale Slaw”, creamy mac n’ cheese and crispy french fries.

Offered at seven various spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken utilizes a proprietary spice blend crafted specifically for its heat level.”

“Dave’s Hot Chicken will blow your mind! Every Tender is hot, juicy and spicy,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “Our founders started Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer and picnic tables from their backyards just four short years ago. We are ecstatic to be opening our first restaurant in the state of North Carolina!”