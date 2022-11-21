Dedication ceremony held for newly built New Hanover County government facility

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County officials held a dedication ceremony for its new government facility on Monday, November 21. The project has been in the works since 2019.

In November 2021, the county held a beam raising ceremony for the building. The building is now complete, and the electrical infrastructure for the facility is expected to be completed in the coming months.

Once New Hanover County gets the certificate of occupancy, it plans to move employees into the new county government facility early next year.

The building will house multiple county departments including commissioners, and the New Hanover County emergency operations center and 911 emergency call center.

“It was actually during COVID that we were planning this. So it was an interesting time, and really allowed us to rethink on how we’re going to interact or how the county commissioners will interact with the community. We then moved into the construction. As you can, we built this building in the old parking lot. We’re really at the start of the remainder of the project,” said Brian Eckel, Cape Fear Development partner.

The redevelopment of the 15-acres where the old government facility is located will also include commercial space and apartments.

“I think this is only going to augment everyone that is around us. And bring more people here. We tried to make this very central, and very focused, and we wanted to make sure that we were going to augment our community that is surrounding us, and I think we’ve accomplished that,” said Deb Hays, New Hanover County Commissioner.

Board of Commissioners Vice-Chair Deb Hays says the new building will better serve county employees, and residents.

“We’ve come in under budget, we’re real close on time. We were planning on being in the end of this year. you know, we’re real close and that’s okay, –especially given the circumstances that we’ve had to deal with. I applaud everybody that’s been involved,” said Hays.

After the new facility opens early next year, a new greenspace area will be constructed next to the building for employees, and the public to use.