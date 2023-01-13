Demand in Cape Fear for eggs push prices up by 60%

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Americans are eating more eggs causing higher prices to reach as much as 60% – the Cape Fear Region is not immune.

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows Americans in recent years have replaced eggs as their main source of protein, instead of beef and venison, which increased the demand for eggs.

However, the production dropped due to the ongoing Bird Flu (Avian) epidemic.

Nearly 58 million birds have been infected as of January 6 which made it the deadliest outbreak in U.S. history, birds have to be killed which resulted in the egg supply dropping and prices soaring.

The average price across the U.S. for a dozen large grade A eggs, was $4.25, last month.

Shopper Susan Seltzer said the cost has caused her to cut back.

“A couple of weeks ago they were $5.29, now they are almost $5.99 for a dozen eggs, last year they were $1.89, what’s up with that?” she said. “They said it’s something about the Bird Flu or something, but that’s like horse ‘puckie’, I won’t be buying eggs as often.”

Some grocers in the area told WWAY, its suppliers said the price of eggs is expected to go down soon.