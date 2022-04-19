Democratic New Hanover County Commission candidates talk local issues at CFCC forum

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commission candidates are preparing for local primaries, answering students’ burning questions at a Cape Fear Community College forum.

We covered CFCC’s Republican forum a few weeks ago. Tuesday, students moved on to the three Democratic candidates, asking how they’d address some of the county’s biggest issues.

Travis Robinson, incumbents Julia Olson Boseman and Rob Zapple took part in the forum.

Zapple is running for his third term as commissioner, and plans to continue creating more affordable housing.

“It will be a continuation of the momentum we have created over the last couple years for affordable housing,” said Zapple. “And then right along with that though is having a well-funded and high performing education. Because again the county commissioners provide the money for our public school systems. Our pre K as well as our community college.”

Olson Boseman also put a premium on education. The two-term commissioner spelled out what she could bring the region and CFCC students.

“Let me tell you’ll get with me: Low cost airfare, commitment to education pre-K through CFCC, and you’re going to see a new industrial park coming in June or July. More good paying jobs.”

Robinson said one of his priorities is finding those workers housing, wanting to make the most of New Hanover County’s remaining 42,000 undeveloped acres.

“We want to build up,” Robinson said. “We’ll put more units on the amount of acres that’s already out there. Because you can have controlled growth and development building and it makes it more affordable and accessible.”

Julia Olson Boseman addressed concerns after recently coming under fire for alleged late fees and campaign law violations with the Board of Elections. She says she’s laser focused on her platform, not the controversy, but she is looking to hire.

“Hey, I’m hoping it’s going to help me find a treasurer for my campaign. You know, my past treasurer died, so if anybody– I meant to announce, if anybody a part time job, it will pay, too,” she said.

The New Hanover County primaries are May 17th.