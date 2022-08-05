Democrats sue to keep Green Party off North Carolina ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats have asked a state court to overturn an elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud.

Democrats have been accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Wake County Superior Court, precedes the first hearing next Monday in a Green Party lawsuit against the North Carolina State Board of Elections, when the newly certified party will fight for an extension to a statutory deadline preventing its candidates from appearing on the ballot.