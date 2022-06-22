Demonstrators gather at Tuesday night children’s Pride story time reading at New Hanover County Library

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Library Pine Valley branch hosted a Pride story time reading on Tuesday from 5:30 pm until 6:30 pm.

During the event, which was held in a private room in the library, a group of demonstrators assembled in the parking lot of the library, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Deputies responded to a call of disturbance, and after a period of time a small group of the demonstrators entered the library, which is open to the public.

A Sheriff’s Office supervisor entered the library and positioned himself between the private room holding the reading and the demonstrators. The supervisor instructed the demonstrators that they were not allowed to enter the room.

The Sheriff’s Office say at no time did Sheriff Deputies witness nor did any library staff report any of the demonstrators causing a disturbance within the library or try to enter the private room that was holding the reading.

After the reading, all the participants left the library with no incident.

“I took an oath not to uphold opinions, but to uphold the law,” Sheriff Ed McMahon said. “Which is exactly what my supervisor and Deputies did.”